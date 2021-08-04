 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sweet Corn, Chicken and Rice Skillet

Sweet Corn, Chicken and Rice Skillet

  • Updated

4 ears sweet corn, husked and halved

2 tsp. vegetable oil

4 boneless chicken thighs

1 zucchini, cut into thick slices

1/2 C. onion, chopped

1 tsp. garlic, chopped

1 pkg. (6.2 ounces) flavored rice

In a large skillet heat oil over medium-high heat. Place chicken in skillet, skin side down; cook until golden brown, 3 to 4 minutes on each side. Transfer chicken to plate. Discard all but 1 T. of the drippings.

Add zucchini, onion and garlic; cook and stir until softened, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in rice.

Return chicken to skillet. Top with corn, overlapping if necessary. Add 2 C. water. Bring mixture to a boil; reduce heat; simmer, covered, for 10 minutes.

Remove from heat; let stand 5 minutes. Sprinkle with chopped parsley, if desired.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News