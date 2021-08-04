Sweet Corn, Chicken and Rice Skillet

4 ears sweet corn, husked and halved
2 tsp. vegetable oil
4 boneless chicken thighs
1 zucchini, cut into thick slices
1/2 C. onion, chopped
1 tsp. garlic, chopped
1 pkg. (6.2 ounces) flavored rice
In a large skillet heat oil over medium-high heat. Place chicken in skillet, skin side down; cook until golden brown, 3 to 4 minutes on each side. Transfer chicken to plate. Discard all but 1 T. of the drippings.
Add zucchini, onion and garlic; cook and stir until softened, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in rice.
Return chicken to skillet. Top with corn, overlapping if necessary. Add 2 C. water. Bring mixture to a boil; reduce heat; simmer, covered, for 10 minutes.
Remove from heat; let stand 5 minutes. Sprinkle with chopped parsley, if desired.