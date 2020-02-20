1 T. olive oil
1/2 tsp. garlic powder, rosemary, thyme, paprika and chili powder
1/4 tsp. ground pepper
2, 6-oz. sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1/4-inch sticks
Cooking spray
Preheat air fryer to 400°. In a medium bowl, combine olive oil, rosemary, garlic powder, thyme, paprika, chili powder, salt and ground pepper. Add peeled and chopped sweet potatoes. Gently toss until potatoes are covered with oil and seasonings.
Place a single layer of potatoes in the air fryer basket and spray with cooking spray. Cook 7-8 minutes, turn potatoes. Cook another 7 minutes until potatoes are tender inside and crispy on the outside. Cook remaining potatoes.
Yield: 4 servings.