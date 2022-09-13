 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Asparagus Chicken Bacon Grillers

Cookout Crown
IFT photo by Gene Lucht

By Kim Pepin

For brine:

1 gallon apple juice

Fresh rosemary

Fresh thyme

Fresh sage

½ jar minced garlic

1 C. brown sugar

1 C. Morton Tender Quick Salt

Water

Grillers:

8-12 chicken breasts

Chive cream cheese

Fresh Parmesan

Thin-shaved ham

Asparagus spears

Bacon

Applewood seasoning

Coarsely chop fresh herbs. Place all brining ingredients except water in a container. Blend all brining ingredients with an immersion blender, making a brown slurry. Add water till you have 2-2½ gallons of brine. Place chicken in brine mixture for 1-2 days. Mix 1-2 times per day.

Par-cook asparagus spears for 3 minutes, ice shock and pat dry.

Take chicken breast out of brine, pat dry and pound thin to about 3/8-inch thick. Place on about a 15-inch sheet of plastic wrap. Spread about 1/8-inch of chive cream cheese on top of chicken breast. Spread about 2-3 T. parmesan cheese next. Top with shaved ham, about 2 layers. Place 4-5 asparagus spears depending on size. Using the plastic wrap, roll together into a log. Wrap bacon on the outside of chicken and use toothpicks to secure. Re-roll in the plastic wrap and place back in refrigerator for 2-6 hours to firm up. Take out of refrigerator and rest for 30 minutes to take chill off.

Bring grill to medium-high heat. Lightly coat chicken griller in Applewood seasoning. Grill on all sides on high temperature copper grill mat till browned and internal temperature is about 165. Let chicken grillers rest 5-10 minutes before serving.

