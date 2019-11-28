4, 4 oz. Italian turkey sausage links
1 T. olive oil
1 medium red onion, finely chopped
7 large garlic cloves, coarsely chopped
2 tsp. Italian seasoning
3/4 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes
2, 14 oz. cans diced tomatoes with Italian seasonings, undrained
1 tsp. coarse salt
1/2 tsp. black pepper
1/2C. heavy cream
1 lb. rigatoni, cooked according to package directions
6 oz. Fontina cheese (4 oz. cut into 1/4-inch cubes and 2 oz. grated)
1/2C. Parmesan cheese, grated
Remove sausage from casings. In large non-stick skillet over medium-high heat, crumble sausage. Cook and stir until no longer pink. Remove from pan.
Add olive oil to pan drippings. Add onion and cook for 5 minutes or until tender. Stir in garlic, Italian seasoning and red pepper flakes. Cook for 2 minutes.
Return sausage to skillet and stir well. Add tomatoes, salt and pepper. Bring mixture to a boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer, uncovered, for 15 minutes.
Add cream to tomato mixture and warm through.
In large bowl or pan toss pasta and sauce. Add cubed cheese and toss.
Immediately place pasta mixture in 13x9x2-inch pan. Top with grated cheeses. Bake in 400° oven for 15 to 20 minutes or until cheese is melted on top. Serves 12.