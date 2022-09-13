Bob’s Ultimate Turkey Breast

By Robert Pepin
Turkey breast
1 C. Morton Tender Quick Salt
1 C. brown sugar
8 oz. minced garlic
1 T. rosemary
1 T. sage
Water
2 gallons apple juice
Mix all dry ingredients, blend with water creating a brown slurry. Pour 2 gallons of apple juice into a clean 5-gallon bucket. Add slurry to apple juice.
Rinse turkey breasts well, then place in the 5-gallon bucket mixture. Add water to cover turkey breasts and stir. Cover bucket with lid and place in refrigerator for 3 days. Stir the contents of bucket daily to ensure the brine penetrates all the meat.
After three days remove the turkey and rinse well. Pre-heat smoker to 175. Smoke turkey breast for 3-4 hours, increasing the temperature to 250 over the allotted time frame.
When the internal temperature of turkey reaches 165, the turkey is done. Wrap turkey in foil and allow to sit for 5 minutes. Remove skin, slice and serve.