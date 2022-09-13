 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bob’s Ultimate Turkey Breast

Cookout Crown
IFT photo by Gene Lucht

By Robert Pepin

Turkey breast

1 C. Morton Tender Quick Salt

1 C. brown sugar

8 oz. minced garlic

1 T. rosemary

People are also reading…

1 T. sage

Water

2 gallons apple juice

Mix all dry ingredients, blend with water creating a brown slurry. Pour 2 gallons of apple juice into a clean 5-gallon bucket. Add slurry to apple juice.

Rinse turkey breasts well, then place in the 5-gallon bucket mixture. Add water to cover turkey breasts and stir. Cover bucket with lid and place in refrigerator for 3 days. Stir the contents of bucket daily to ensure the brine penetrates all the meat.

After three days remove the turkey and rinse well. Pre-heat smoker to 175. Smoke turkey breast for 3-4 hours, increasing the temperature to 250 over the allotted time frame.

When the internal temperature of turkey reaches 165, the turkey is done. Wrap turkey in foil and allow to sit for 5 minutes. Remove skin, slice and serve.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News