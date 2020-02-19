3 eggs

1 C. bread crumbs

1 tsp. Cajun spice seasoning

2 T. cooking oil

8 chicken tenderloins

1/2 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. ground pepper

Cooking spray

Preheat air fryer to 350°. Whisk egg in a shallow bowl.

Mix breadcrumbs with Cajun spice, drizzle in oil, and gently mix to make crumb mixture.

Lightly salt and pepper chicken tenderloins. Dip chicken tenderloins into egg, then into breadcrumb mixture until fully covered. Place chicken tenderloins in air fryer basket, four at a time, spray with cooking spray.

Bake 12 minutes, checking for doneness (165°) with food thermometer.

Yield: 4 servings.

