Chicken and Leek Pot Pie

1 T. olive oil
2 skinless chicken breasts, cut into chunks
3 leeks, sliced
4 oz. cremini mushrooms, sliced
4 T. butter
3/4 C. all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting
3/4 C. milk
1 T. Dijon mustard
1-2 sprigs fresh thyme
1 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. freshly ground
black pepper
1 sheet puff pastry
Heat the oil in a skillet over medium-high heat just to shimmering. Carefully add the chicken and sauté to a golden brown. Remove chicken and set aside. Add the leeks and mushrooms to the skillet. Sauté 5-10 minutes until the leek is tender. Transfer to the bowl with the chicken.
Preheat the oven to 350°. Wipe the skillet out with a paper towel. Melt the butter in the skillet, sprinkle in the flour and stir on a low heat until smooth. Gradually whisk in the milk, whisking until all the milk has been added. Simmer for 5 minutes, or until it becomes a smooth, thick, white sauce. Stir in mustard.
Stir in the chicken, leeks, mushrooms, thyme, salt and pepper until blended. Pour into a 9-inch cast iron skillet, or 5-inch individual pie pans. Remove the pastry from the package and give it a quick roll, to about the thickness of a nickel, on a lightly floured work surface. Cut the pastry into 10 even strips. Using a basket weave pattern, crisscross the stripes covering the skillet. Crimp or decorate the top with the off-cuts, and transfer to a baking tray.
Bake for 30 minutes, or until the pastry is lightly golden brown and crisp. Let cool for 10 minutes then serve.