8 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs (about 3 lbs. total)
1 1/4 tsp. kosher salt, divided
1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
1/4 C. olive oil, divided
1 red onion, cut into 8 wedges
2 cloves garlic, crushed
People are also reading…
12 oz. red radishes, quartered
1 C. low-sodium chicken broth
2 T. unsalted butter
1 T. fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon)
1 T. chopped fresh chives
4 baguette slices, toasted
Preheat oven to 400°F. Season chicken on both sides with 1 teaspoon salt and the pepper.
Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large oven-safe skillet (not nonstick) over medium-high. Add 4 chicken thighs, skin side down; cook, undisturbed, until deep golden brown, about 8 minutes. Flip and cook until browned, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a plate and cover to keep warm. Pour fat out of skillet. Repeat with remaining 2 tablespoons oil and 4 chicken thighs; do not wipe skillet clean after second batch. Add onion and garlic to skillet. Cook over medium-high, stirring often, until beginning to soften, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in radishes and nestle chicken into mixture. Transfer skillet to oven and roast until a thermometer inserted in thickest portion of chicken registers 165°F, 15 to 17 minutes. Transfer chicken and radish mixture to a platter. Return skillet to medium-high. Add broth and cook, stirring and scraping bottom of skillet to loosen browned bits, until reduced by half, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from heat. Stir in butter, lemon juice, chives, and remaining ¼ teaspoon salt. Spoon sauce over chicken and radish mixture. Serve with baguette slices.