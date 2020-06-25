6-8 large Anaheim chilies
6 oz. free range, boneless, skinless chicken breast
1 egg, lightly beaten
1/4 C. fresh cilantro, chopped
1 C. bread crumbs
1/2 small onion, chopped
1 clove garlic, chopped
1 C. mushrooms, finely chopped
1/3 C. Chihuahua cheese, shredded
1/4 tsp. Darn Hot Peppers Herb Shaker or salt
Place chicken in a skillet and add 1/2 teaspoon of Darn Hot Herb Shaker or salt. Cook on low heat until done. Remove from pan and finely chop. Return to pan, add mushrooms and cilantro into skillet, then cook for an additional two minutes. Pull from heat and stir in egg, cheese and bread crumbs. Place chilies on grill and cook about three minutes each side. Remove from grill, take off charred skin and cut lengthwise to remove seeds. Fill chilies with chorizo stuffing and place back on the grill for an additional 2 minutes. Serve with fresh flour tortillas and a tamarind.