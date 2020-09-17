3 lbs. chicken leg quarters
1 lb. chunked, raw chicken tenderloin or breast
Medium onion, quartered
3 ribs of celery, cut in thirds
Flour
Salt, pepper and parsley to taste
In heavy bottom stock pot cover leg quarters with cold water. Add onion and celery. Cover and boil for 2½ hours, salting to taste during cooking process and adding water to maintain half a pot of seasoned broth after the cooked chicken and vegetables have been removed and discarded. The flavor has been cooked out of the meat and bones.
Measure ¾ C. broth into small mixing bowl; add a cube or two of ice to cool. Add 1 lb. of chunked, raw chicken tenderloins or breasts to the remaining broth in the stockpot and boil for 15 minutes, adjusting salt if needed to ensure well-seasoned broth.
While the chicken is cooking, stir enough all-purpose flour into the cooled broth to make a soft ball of dough, then knead it briefly on a floured surface until it is no longer sticky. Roll out the dough very thin and cut into 3-inch squares.
Remove the chicken from the stockpot and bring broth back to a full boil. Drop individual dumplings into the pot, reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes. Very gently stir once or twice to ensure they do not stick to the bottom of the pot during the cooking process. Turn off the heat and gently add the cooked chicken. Sprinkle with black pepper and garnish with chopped parsley.