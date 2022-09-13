 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grilled Honey, Lime & Sriracha Chicken Skewers

Cookout Crown
IFT photo by Gene Lucht

By Theresa Glaser

2½ lbs. chicken thighs (boneless/skinless) in 2-inch cubes

3 T. soy sauce

¼ C. honey

2 T. honey

1 T. lime zest

3 T. lime juice

4 tsp. minced garlic

2 tsp. ginger paste

1¼ tsp. salt

1½ T. Siracha sauce

Fresh cilantro

Fresh limes

Blend marinade by combining soy sauce, honey, oil, lime zest, lime juice, garlic, ginger salt and Sriracha. Pour ½ C. marinade into small bowl, cover and refrigerate overnight.

Combine chicken cubes in remaining marinade and place in large bag and seal tightly. Marinate in refrigerator for at least 6 hours, overnight preferred.

Remove chicken from marinade and place on skewers, folding pieces in half. Pre-heat grill to medium-high heat. Rub vegetable oil on grates until glossy.

Grill the chicken kebabs until golden brown and cooked through, turning occasionally, about every 10-15 minutes. Transfer skewers to platter and drizzle with reserved sauce. Scatter chopped cilantro over top and garnish platter with lime wedges and cilantro sprigs.

