Grilled Honey, Lime & Sriracha Chicken Skewers

By Theresa Glaser
2½ lbs. chicken thighs (boneless/skinless) in 2-inch cubes
3 T. soy sauce
¼ C. honey
2 T. honey
1 T. lime zest
3 T. lime juice
4 tsp. minced garlic
2 tsp. ginger paste
1¼ tsp. salt
1½ T. Siracha sauce
Fresh cilantro
Fresh limes
Blend marinade by combining soy sauce, honey, oil, lime zest, lime juice, garlic, ginger salt and Sriracha. Pour ½ C. marinade into small bowl, cover and refrigerate overnight.
Combine chicken cubes in remaining marinade and place in large bag and seal tightly. Marinate in refrigerator for at least 6 hours, overnight preferred.
Remove chicken from marinade and place on skewers, folding pieces in half. Pre-heat grill to medium-high heat. Rub vegetable oil on grates until glossy.
Grill the chicken kebabs until golden brown and cooked through, turning occasionally, about every 10-15 minutes. Transfer skewers to platter and drizzle with reserved sauce. Scatter chopped cilantro over top and garnish platter with lime wedges and cilantro sprigs.