Strawberry Balsamic Chicken

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
1 C. balsamic vinegar, divided
Salt and pepper
1 pint fresh strawberries, hulled and roughly chopped
4 oz. fresh mozzarella ball (or shredded mozzarella), roughly chopped
1/4 C. chopped fresh basil
Preheat oven to 400°. Combine chicken breasts and half cup of the vinegar in a plastic bag and refrigerate for at least five minutes, or up to 5 hours.
When ready to cook, place chicken in a baking dish and pour the remaining vinegar on top. Season chicken generously with salt and pepper. Bake for 30 minutes, or until chicken is cooked through and no longer pink inside.
Meanwhile, bring the remaining half cup of vinegar to a boil in a small saucepan over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer for about 10 minutes, or until reduced by half. Remove and set aside.
In a small bowl, stir together strawberries, mozzarella and basil to make a caprese topping. When the chicken is ready, transfer to serving dishes. Top with the strawberry caprese topping, and then drizzle with the reduced balsamic vinegar.