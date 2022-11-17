 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Turkey Pie

1-cookingware-in-hand-publicdomainvectors.org

1 1/2 C. cooked turkey, chopped

1/4 C. celery, diced

2 T. onion, minced

3/4 C. carrots, cooked and sliced

1 1/2 C. frozen peas, defrosted

1 C. prepared low-sodium turkey or chicken gravy

1 C. mashed potatoes, prepared

Preheat oven to 425°. Spray pie pan or shallow baking dish (8x8-inch) with nonstick cooking spray. Place turkey in bottom of pan or dish. Mix prepared celery, onions, carrots and peas in a medium bowl.

Spread vegetables on top of turkey. Pour gravy on top of vegetables and turkey. Spoon mashed potatoes around edge of dish.

Bake for 20 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 165° on food thermometer.

