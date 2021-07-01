Recipe blog aims to make food policy more ‘digestible’

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — When two energetic Illinois Stewardship Alliance staff members wanted to whet the appetites of their farmer and eater members about farm policy, they cooked up “What’s Cooking at the Capitol” — a blog combining lively discussion about small farm and food policy and local food and recipes.

Whether the issues concern cottage food laws, nutrient loss, soil health or climate change, they find local foods and producers to illustrate the topic.

“The majority of our eater members might not want to nerd out on policy issues as much as we do,” said Liz Rupel, a policy organizer for the Alliance. “We want to make the information fun and digestible.”

She and Molly Gleason, the Alliance’s communication director, found a way of combining bite-size information with recipes.

They feature local products in their What’s Cooking at the Capitol blog posts. This week, taking on a July 4 theme, they sourced local ingredients for the Alliance Burger: Red, White and Beef.

They bought their local beef from Shaun and Kim Tyson, first-generation farmers specializing in grass-fed, grain-finished beef. The Tysons started Fifty Four Farms in 2015 in Chestnut, in Logan County, Illinois.

Gleason is dressing up the burger with Strawberry BBQ Sauce featuring strawberry jam from Natural Artistry in Sherman in Sangamon County. This business benefited from the change in cottage laws which allow them more marketing opportunities for their products, Gleason said.

The butter lettuce is from Fox Path Farm of Mt. Pulaski. The melty white cheddar cheese for the burger comes from Ropp Jersey Cheese in Normal, Illinois. And, the homemade buns feature flour from Janie’s Mill in Ashkum, Illinois.