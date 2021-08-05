Researchers developing corn hybrids tailored to location

EWING, Ill. — Like hot dogs and apple pie, sweet corn epitomizes summer in America.

Rare is the picnicker who doesn’t relish biting into a fresh-picked cob slathered with butter and sprinkled with salt and other seasonings. The burst of flavor from the sweet, tender kernels far exceeds the minor inconvenience of occasionally getting one stuck in your teeth.

Whether boiled, grilled, fried or baked, sweet corn is a treat that is as anticipated in late summer as watermelon and peaches.

So it should come as no surprise that agronomists are constantly pursuing the next best thing, breeding corn for sweetness and tenderness, along with agronomic traits that improve yields and quality. Talon Becker is one of them.

The University of Illinois Extension commercial agriculture educator has a small plot at this research center in Franklin County, deep in southern Illinois. He acknowledges sweet corn has been developed virtually to the limit of its sweetness. But like all plants, it is affected by geography and climate. He’s looking to develop hybrids that fare well in the hot, sticky environs of southern Illinois.

“There is an upper limit to how sweet you can make it,” said Becker, whose background is in plant breeding. “The major problem you have with sweet corn is if you increase sugar content you decrease germination rates. The sugar content in that kernel can leach out and create more microbial feeding, rots, and more starch reserves for that embryo.

“At this point in the breeding process we’re looking for something that grows well in this climate. Sweet corn breeding for commercial production is done largely in Florida and other areas of the Southeast, in Wisconsin and a few other places. Nothing is bred necessarily for this micro climate. With natural selection, we’re allowing it to grow out here with our weather, insects and diseases.”