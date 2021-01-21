Rosemary Focaccia Bread

For bread:
1 (1/4 oz.) pkg. dry yeast (2 1/4 tsp.)
1 2/3 C. water, heated to 105 to 110°
5 C. bread flour
2 1/2 tsp. salt
1 tsp. dried rosemary or
1 T. fresh rosemary
1/4 C. olive oil, plus extra for coating baking pan
For topping:
3 T. olive oil
1 tsp. dried rosemary or 1 T. finely chopped fresh rosemary
1 tsp. coarse salt
Stir together yeast and water in large mixing bowl; let stand about 5 minutes. Add flour, salt, rosemary and oil to yeast mixture. Beat until well blended and smooth.
Turn dough out on lightly floured surface. Knead 10 minutes, adding 1 to 2 T. flour as needed. Place dough in a large mixing bowl lightly coated with nonstick cooking spray. Spray top of dough. Cover bowl with damp dishtowel. Let rise until doubled, about one hour. Punch down and let it rest for 10 minutes.
Generously coat a 15x10x1-inch baking pan with olive oil. Press dough into prepared pan. Cover and let dough rise until doubled, about 30 minutes. Preheat oven to 425°.
Stir together oil and rosemary for topping. Make shallow indentations all over dough with fingertips, then brush with rosemary oil. Sprinkle with coarse salt. Bake until golden, about 20 to 25 minutes. Gently loosen focaccia and slide onto cooling rack. Serve with dipping oil.
For dipping oil:
1/2 C. extra virgin olive oil
2 T. fresh Parmesan cheese, grated
1/2 tsp. pepper
1/2 tsp. coarse salt
1/2 tsp. Italian seasoning
2 cloves garlic, pressed
Mix all ingredients together and refrigerate until ready to use. The flavor is best if you make this several hours before using. For safe food handling, use within two to three days.