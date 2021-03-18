 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Asian Carp Kebabs

Asian Carp Kebabs

1 lb. boneless Asian carp fillets (cut into 5-inch long pieces)

1/3 C. soy sauce (low sodium)

1/3 C. water

1/3 C. packed brown sugar

1 T. Sriracha sauce (optional)

2 tsp. minced garlic

1 tsp. freshly grated ginger

1 tsp. sesame oil

12 wooden skewers

In a large plastic bowl combine soy sauce, water, brown sugar, Sriracha, garlic, ginger, and sesame oil. Whisk thoroughly. Add fillets to marinade (making sure each fillet is evenly coated) and refrigerate overnight.

Preheat grill to 400° and treat grill surface with non-stick spray. To make the kebabs, thread the fillets on soaked wooden or bamboo skewers. Place the kebabs on the barbecue grill, and cook 3 to 4 minutes on each side, or until done.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News