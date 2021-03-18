Asian Carp Kebabs

1 lb. boneless Asian carp fillets (cut into 5-inch long pieces)
1/3 C. soy sauce (low sodium)
1/3 C. water
1/3 C. packed brown sugar
1 T. Sriracha sauce (optional)
2 tsp. minced garlic
1 tsp. freshly grated ginger
1 tsp. sesame oil
12 wooden skewers
In a large plastic bowl combine soy sauce, water, brown sugar, Sriracha, garlic, ginger, and sesame oil. Whisk thoroughly. Add fillets to marinade (making sure each fillet is evenly coated) and refrigerate overnight.
Preheat grill to 400° and treat grill surface with non-stick spray. To make the kebabs, thread the fillets on soaked wooden or bamboo skewers. Place the kebabs on the barbecue grill, and cook 3 to 4 minutes on each side, or until done.