Bison Strip Steak with Spicy Red Onion Marmalade

8-10-oz. bison steaks

4 medium red onions, sliced

1½ C. sugar

2 T. red curry paste

1 can unsweetened coconut milk

1 T. minced garlic

1 T. chopped fresh rosemary

Generously season steak with salt and pepper on both sides. Place on heated grill; cook each side for about 5 minutes for medium rare (130° internal temperature). In a sauce pot, saute onions and garlic in olive oil until translucent. Add sugar, coconut milk and curry paste; whisk until paste is dissolved. Reduce until it has a thick glaze consistency. Fold in rosemary. Place steak on plate and top with sauce.

