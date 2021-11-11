Bison Strip Steak with Spicy Red Onion Marmalade

8-10-oz. bison steaks
4 medium red onions, sliced
1½ C. sugar
2 T. red curry paste
1 can unsweetened coconut milk
1 T. minced garlic
1 T. chopped fresh rosemary
Generously season steak with salt and pepper on both sides. Place on heated grill; cook each side for about 5 minutes for medium rare (130° internal temperature). In a sauce pot, saute onions and garlic in olive oil until translucent. Add sugar, coconut milk and curry paste; whisk until paste is dissolved. Reduce until it has a thick glaze consistency. Fold in rosemary. Place steak on plate and top with sauce.