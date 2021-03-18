Flying Fish Puppies

2 T. milk
20 crackers (approx.)
2 T. mustard
Salt and pepper to taste
2 T. mayonnaise
2 eggs
1 or 2 jalapeños, sliced (optional)
Sweet pickles
Paprika, to taste
Hot sauce, to taste
Preheat oven to 325°. Place Asian carp meat on a baking sheet, leaving space between them. Place in oven for about 30 minutes, checking after 15 to determine doneness. Fish are ready when the flesh easily pulls apart from the bone.
Mix liquid ingredients. Mix in pickles, hot sauce, salt, pepper and paprika. Remove fish from oven, place on wire rack and let cool for 10 minutes. Remove bones by hand, leaving chunks of meat, and place into bowl.
Add mixed ingredients and mix with the fish. Pour into bowl of crackers and mix. Combine fish, sauce and cracker mixture, forming into large balls resembling hush puppies. If using jalapeños, place one slice inside while forming balls.
Preheat grease in fryer or deep pan to 325°. Using tongs, place hush puppies into hot grease. Flip once or twice to ensure even cooking. Fry for about 2 minutes after they begin to float.
If using only half the recipe, freeze remaining balls for another meal.