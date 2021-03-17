Stuffed Asian Carp

1 (2 lb.) whole carp
1/4 C. vinegar
1 lemon, juiced
Salt and ground black pepper, to taste
1/2 C. bread crumbs
1/2 C. chopped onions
1/2 C. diced mushrooms
1 carrot, finely chopped
1 T. minced garlic
1 C. water
1 large egg, beaten
2 T. bread crumbs, or as needed
1/2 C. salted butter, cut into bits
Clean fish well, rinse, and pat dry with paper towels. Place fish in a shallow bowl and pour vinegar over top. Turn fish to coat and let sit for 20 minutes. Preheat the oven to 350°. Grease a baking dish. Drain and discard vinegar from the fish. Brush fish inside and outside with lemon juice and transfer to the prepared baking dish. Combine ½ C. bread crumbs, onions, mushrooms, carrot and garlic in a bowl; mix in water. Stuff fish with bread crumb mixture. Score the top and brush all over with beaten egg. Cover thickly with remaining bread crumbs and butter. Bake in the preheated oven, basting occasionally, for 1 hour.