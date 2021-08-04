Sweet Corn and Tomato Sauté with Grilled Salmon

5 ears sweet corn, husked
1 T. olive oil
3/4 tsp. garlic, minced
1 C. cherry tomatoes, halved
1 T. cider vinegar
1/8 tsp. salt
1/8 tsp. pepper
1/4 C. scallions, sliced
Cut kernels off three of the cobs (makes about 2 1/4 cups); reserve kernels. Cut remaining two ears crosswise in 1-inch “wheels.”
Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Stir in corn kernels, corn “wheels” and garlic; cook and stir until hot, about 4 minutes.
Add cherry tomatoes, vinegar, salt and pepper; cook until tomatoes are barely softened, about 2 minutes. Turn off heat and stir in scallions.
Serve corn and tomato mixture over grilled salmon, if desired, or as a side dish with the “wheels” as a garnish.
The mixture can also be served with grilled chicken, warm or at room temperature, or uncooked as a salad by simply tossing all ingredients together in a bowl.