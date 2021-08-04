 Skip to main content
Sweet Corn and Tomato Sauté with Grilled Salmon

5 ears sweet corn, husked

1 T. olive oil

3/4 tsp. garlic, minced

1 C. cherry tomatoes, halved

1 T. cider vinegar

1/8 tsp. salt

1/8 tsp. pepper

1/4 C. scallions, sliced

Cut kernels off three of the cobs (makes about 2 1/4 cups); reserve kernels. Cut remaining two ears crosswise in 1-inch “wheels.”

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Stir in corn kernels, corn “wheels” and garlic; cook and stir until hot, about 4 minutes.

Add cherry tomatoes, vinegar, salt and pepper; cook until tomatoes are barely softened, about 2 minutes. Turn off heat and stir in scallions.

Serve corn and tomato mixture over grilled salmon, if desired, or as a side dish with the “wheels” as a garnish.

The mixture can also be served with grilled chicken, warm or at room temperature, or uncooked as a salad by simply tossing all ingredients together in a bowl.

