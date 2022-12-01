1 C. ground pecans or walnuts
1/2 C. breadcrumbs
2 T. fresh parsley, chopped
People are also reading…
2 T. oil
2 tsp. coarse black pepper
1/2 tsp. salt
3 lb. boneless venison loin roast
Combine nuts, breadcrumbs, parsley, oil, pepper and salt in a bowl. Place the roast on a rack in a roast pan and rub with a small amount of oil. Coat the roast with the nut mixture on all sides, pressing to make it stick. Roast in a 425° oven for 30 minutes or until desired doneness. Let rest for 5 minutes before slicing.