Venison Loin Roast

1 C. ground pecans or walnuts

1/2 C. breadcrumbs

2 T. fresh parsley, chopped

2 T. oil

2 tsp. coarse black pepper

1/2 tsp. salt

3 lb. boneless venison loin roast

Combine nuts, breadcrumbs, parsley, oil, pepper and salt in a bowl. Place the roast on a rack in a roast pan and rub with a small amount of oil. Coat the roast with the nut mixture on all sides, pressing to make it stick. Roast in a 425° oven for 30 minutes or until desired doneness. Let rest for 5 minutes before slicing.

