Apparently, everything is better with butter. Judging from the popularity of the butter board, which was a big hit with holiday hosts last year and at Super Bowl parties this year, butter may be a staple for entertaining this year.

The board craze is already gearing up for Easter. You can buy a board shaped like a rabbit’s head with ears big enough to add some tasty delights as well on the face of the main board.

Butter sliced some attention out of the charcuterie board craze, which was a star of the food scene last year. The butter board borrows from the concept of artfully arranged cured meats or pâtés, cheeses, crackers or bread and sometimes fruits, nuts, olives or dips.

This version starts with a layer of soft butter as the base dressed up with a mix of flavors and textures as toppers to be eaten on warm bread or crisp crackers.

It became a social media sensation last September when Justine Doiron, known as @justine_snacks presented her version on TikTok.

The social media snack star says her inspiration came from Josh McFadden’s 2017 cookbook Six Seasons: A New Way with Vegetables.

“I want to make this the next charcuterie board,” she says in her video.

“Justine started a trend and it went viral,” says Serena Shaffner, the senior vice president of communications for Dairy Management Inc. The video sparked 450 million views.

It was like a Christmas gift for the dairy industry as butter sales went up.

“Before the video, #butterboard didn’t exist,” says the DMI communicator about the popular hashtag which spawned tons of ideas about how to make a better butter board.

People posted all kinds of photos of their versions and commented on the concept. Some liked the idea of gathering together over such food, while others were reluctant to dig in, communal style, after months of COVID-induced distancing.

Among the viewers are, the Gen Z crowd, ages, 9 to 24, who spend hours daily watching videos on social media. To capitalize on this audience, DMI connects with its “Dream Team” of social influences to make the most of dairy checkoff dollars to promote dairy foods. She says this bench of influencers come up with relevant ways to promote products for dairy farmers.

Doiron is a member of that dream team and comes up with a lot of creative videos, Shaffner says.

“The magic of what happened for checkoff was built on the relationships with our influencers. That trend translated right into sales,” Shaffner says.

The almost 30,000 dairy farmers in the U.S. benefit from the butter board boon and activities of other influencers, says Scott Wallin, vice president of industry media relations and issues management at DMI.

Another member of the Dream Team, MrBeast, a video gamer, saw one of his YouTube videos skyrocket to number one within 24 hours of posting. It tackles topics of sustainability in agriculture in the gaming landscapes he creates. In one, the character carries a cow over his shoulder and talks about the environmental footprint of dairy farmers today in positive terms, Shaffner says.

People seem to be intrigued by some such things, as simple as the best way to butter toast. Recently in the social media world, a great debate erupted on whether to butter before toasting, melt butter or try other techniques. Dairy producers benefit from public conversations like these, Shaffner says.

People are serving up all kinds of perfectly placed party treats on boards. The boards can be shaped like a giant piece of toast, octagonal, or on a traditional breadboard. One version for sale these days even has a carving that says “Just Add Butter”. These creative platters might be a good choice as the FDA advises against simply using the family cutting board where raw meat may have been cut.

Shaffner says she loves the board trend in general and served up one at Christmas which included pesto and nuts.

Like the crust of a pizza or a fruit pie, the foundation for the butter board creates the perfect base for what goes on top.

Several butter board-ers say getting the butter the right temperature and texture before spreading is a key to success.