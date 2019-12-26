Beef Chili

1 lb. ground beef (96% lean)
1 can (15 oz.) reduced-sodium black beans, rinsed and drained
1 can (14.5 oz.) unsalted beef broth
1 can (14.5 oz.) unsalted diced tomatoes
1 can (4 oz.) green chilies or jalapeño peppers
2 T. chili powder
Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add ground beef; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into ¾-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Pour off drippings.
Cook’s tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.
Stir in beans, broth, tomatoes, green chilies and chili powder; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer 20 minutes to develop flavors, stirring occasionally. Garnish with toppings, as desired, which could include sour cream, chopped fresh cilantro leaves, sliced green onion or shredded Cheddar cheese.