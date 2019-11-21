2 strips low-sodium turkey bacon, chopped
1 T. trans-fat free margarine
1 C. chopped onion
1/2 C. chopped celery
1 large garlic clove, minced
1/2 tsp. dried thyme
2 medium potatoes, diced
1 bay leaf
4 ears fresh corn or 2 3/4 C. frozen corn
1 medium zucchini, chopped
1 C. fat-free half-and-half
4 C. water
Salt and pepper to taste
In a large stockpot, cook bacon 3-4 minutes. Add margarine, stirring until melted. Add onion, celery, garlic and thyme. Cook until veggies begin to soften. Add water, potatoes and bay leaf. Cover and simmer until potatoes are partially cooked. Add corn and zucchini and simmer an additional 8-10 minutes.
Discard the bay leaf. Using an immersion blender, puree until half of it is smooth. Add half-and-half, salt and pepper. Cook until just heated through