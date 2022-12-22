 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cream of Vegetable Soup

Fresh or packaged vegetables (celery, broccoli, asparagus, potatoes, leeks, etc.)

1 can cream of chicken soup

1 packet instant mashed potatoes

8 C. water

With fresh vegetables, wash and cut into bite-size pieces and put them in a large soup pot with water. Heat on medium-high, covered, for 20 minutes or until contents begin to boil.

Uncover and cook another 20 minutes over medium heat. Add can of soup and heat until smooth. Remove from heat and whisk in contents of mashed potato packet. Serves 4.

