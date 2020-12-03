Creamy Tortellini Soup
Photo by Phyllis Coulter

3 T. butter

1 yellow onion, chopped

2-3 cloves garlic, minced

2 large carrots, sliced thin

1 T. Italian seasoning

1 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

1/4 C. flour

6 C. broth

1 pkg. frozen tortellini (cheese)

1 bag baby spinach

1 C. cream

Italian sausage or shredded chicken, optional

Melt butter in large pot. Add onion, garlic, carrots and seasoning. Cook on low for 6 minutes, until tender. Whisk in flour. Add broth slowly; whisk well. Bring to a boil. Add tortellini, spinach and meat. Cook over medium heat for 5-6 minutes. Add cream. Heat through.