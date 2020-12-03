Creamy Tortellini Soup

3 T. butter
1 yellow onion, chopped
2-3 cloves garlic, minced
2 large carrots, sliced thin
1 T. Italian seasoning
1 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. pepper
1/4 C. flour
6 C. broth
1 pkg. frozen tortellini (cheese)
1 bag baby spinach
1 C. cream
Italian sausage or shredded chicken, optional
Melt butter in large pot. Add onion, garlic, carrots and seasoning. Cook on low for 6 minutes, until tender. Whisk in flour. Add broth slowly; whisk well. Bring to a boil. Add tortellini, spinach and meat. Cook over medium heat for 5-6 minutes. Add cream. Heat through.