1 green pepper chopped
1 onion, chopped
1-2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
2-3 small dried chipotle peppers, ground
1 sprig fresh cilantro
1 T. canola or olive oil
2 C. cooked black beans, (if canned, rinse and drain)
1 C. vegetable broth
2 tomatoes, chopped
3 slices bacon
Use a large pan to cook the bacon until crispy and set aside, keep drippings in pan. Add green pepper, onion and garlic to pan, then simmer on medium high heat for a couple minutes. Add pre-cooked black beans, veggie broth, tomatoes and herbs. Chop crispy bacon into bits and add to mix. Add chipotle peppers last. Boil and reduce heat to a low simmer for 20 minutes, then mash beans slightly. Cover and let cook/steep for another 10 minutes. Serves 3-4