Mashed (Herb) Potato Soup

1-cookingware-in-hand-publicdomainvectors.org

1/2 tsp. crumbled, dried rosemary

1 tsp. crumbled, dried thyme

2 T. olive oil

1/2 C. minced onion

1 small rib of celery including the leaves, minced

1 carrot, grated coarsely

2 C. unsalted chicken broth or stock (fresh or canned)

2 1/2 C. leftover mashed potatoes

1 T. lemon juice

1/3 C. fresh parsley, minced

In a small dry skillet toast the rosemary and thyme until fragrant (do not burn). Shake the skillet and heat for about 3 minutes. Set aside.

In a large saucepan, sauté the onion, celery and carrots in olive oil over moderately low heat for about 1 minute, stirring constantly. Stir in the broth or stock and bring to a boil.

Break potatoes up with a fork. Using a wire whisk, add potatoes a half cup at a time. Continue whisking until smooth, reduce to a simmer and add toasted herbs, lemon juice and fresh parsley.

Taste soup and add salt and black pepper if desired.

