Mashed (Herb) Potato Soup

1/2 tsp. crumbled, dried rosemary
1 tsp. crumbled, dried thyme
2 T. olive oil
1/2 C. minced onion
1 small rib of celery including the leaves, minced
1 carrot, grated coarsely
People are also reading…
2 C. unsalted chicken broth or stock (fresh or canned)
2 1/2 C. leftover mashed potatoes
1 T. lemon juice
1/3 C. fresh parsley, minced
In a small dry skillet toast the rosemary and thyme until fragrant (do not burn). Shake the skillet and heat for about 3 minutes. Set aside.
In a large saucepan, sauté the onion, celery and carrots in olive oil over moderately low heat for about 1 minute, stirring constantly. Stir in the broth or stock and bring to a boil.
Break potatoes up with a fork. Using a wire whisk, add potatoes a half cup at a time. Continue whisking until smooth, reduce to a simmer and add toasted herbs, lemon juice and fresh parsley.
Taste soup and add salt and black pepper if desired.