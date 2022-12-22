Mom’s Beef Vegetable Soup

Beef roast or steak
1 or 2 onions, diced
1 stalk of celery, diced
Carrots, cut in circles
Potatoes, diced
1 can of corn
1 can of green beans or peas
Canned tomatoes
Seasoning salt
½ C. salsa
Day 1: Cook beef roast or steak in the crockpot until done. Cool overnight in the refrigerator so you can remove the white fat and cut it into bite-size pieces for soup.
Day 2: Fill your favorite large soup pan one-third full of water and heat on medium-high heat. Cut up and add any fresh and then canned vegetables you and your family like, deciding on amounts according to how many people you were going to feed. Add the cooked beef, cut into bite sizes (while cold) and then add the broth.