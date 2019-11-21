1 medium butternut squash
2 T. trans-fat free margarine
1 large onion, chopped
3 medium pears, peeled, chopped into 1-inch pieces
1 qt. low-sodium chicken or vegetable stock
2 rosemary sprigs
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 tsp. black pepper
1 T. granulated sugar
1/2 C. evaporated skim milk
Place whole squash in the microwave and heat for 4-5 minutes to slightly soften. Cut the squash in half lengthwise and scoop out the seeds. Place both halves cut-side down in a microwave-safe dish and add a quarter-inch of water to the dish. Microwave for 10-15 minutes. Allow to cool. Scoop out squash, puree and set aside.
In a large pot, melt margarine over medium heat. Add onions and cook until softened. Add pears and cook 3-4 minutes. Pour in stock. Add butternut squash puree, rosemary sprigs, salt, pepper and sugar, and bring to a simmer. Cook 20-30 minutes.
Remove sprigs. Remove from heat. Stir in milk. If desired, puree with an immersion blender until smooth.