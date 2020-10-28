2 C. onion, finely chopped
1/2 C. celery, finely chopped
2 T. vegetable oil
6 C. chicken broth, low sodium
1 can pumpkin
1 bay leaf
1 C. evaporated milk, undiluted
Season with salt, black pepper and Parmesan cheese to taste (optional)
In a large pot, sauté onions and celery in oil until onions begin to get soft. Add broth, pumpkin and bay leaf. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer uncovered for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove bay leaf and add evaporated milk. Cook over low heat 5 minutes. Do not boil.
Season with salt, pepper and Parmesan cheese, if desired.