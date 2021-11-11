Reverend Red’s Chili

5 lbs. bison roast, cut into ½-inch cubes
2 T. salt
1 T. pepper
6 tsp. cumin
3 tsp. paprika
3 T. ground pasilla (or chili pepper)
4 tsp. red chili pepper
2 jalapeños, roasted with seeds removed and chopped
4 clove garlic
½ large red onion, chopped
1, 15-oz. can tomato sauce plus 2 cans of water
2 tsp. oregano
2 tomatoes, peeled and diced (about ½ C.)
1, 12-ounce can of beer
4 T. oil
Place meat, onion, garlic and jalapeño in 1-gallon pot, stirring frequently until meat is gray. Add remaining ingredients, crushing oregano before adding. Reserve one can of water. Simmer for 1 to 2½ hours allowing chili to thicken, adding water if necessary.