 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Reverend Red’s Chili

Reverend Red’s Chili

5 lbs. bison roast, cut into ½-inch cubes

2 T. salt

1 T. pepper

6 tsp. cumin

3 tsp. paprika

3 T. ground pasilla (or chili pepper)

4 tsp. red chili pepper

2 jalapeños, roasted with seeds removed and chopped

4 clove garlic

½ large red onion, chopped

1, 15-oz. can tomato sauce plus 2 cans of water

2 tsp. oregano

2 tomatoes, peeled and diced (about ½ C.)

1, 12-ounce can of beer

4 T. oil

Place meat, onion, garlic and jalapeño in 1-gallon pot, stirring frequently until meat is gray. Add remaining ingredients, crushing oregano before adding. Reserve one can of water. Simmer for 1 to 2½ hours allowing chili to thicken, adding water if necessary.

Tags

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News