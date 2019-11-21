1 lb. turkey sausage

3 small russet potatoes, chopped into 1 inch cubes

1 onion, diced

1/4 tsp. red pepper flakes

2 C. kale (stems removed), finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 C. half and half

4 C. no added salt chicken broth

Salt and pepper to taste

In a large stockpot, brown sausage. Add onion, red pepper flakes and garlic and cook, stirring often, until the onions are translucent, about 4 minutes. Add broth, potatoes and kale. Bring to a simmer, reduce the heat to medium-low, and cook until the potatoes are tender, about 10 minutes. Remove the soup from the heat, stir in half and half, and season with salt and pepper.

