1 lb. lean ground beef
1 small onion, chopped
2 C. green pepper, chopped
2 cans (14 oz.) low-sodium beef broth
4 C. tomato, chopped
2 cans (8 oz.) no added salt tomato sauce
1/4 C. brown sugar
1/2 tsp. black pepper
1 1/2 C. long grain brown rice, cooked
Shredded mozzarella
Cook beef and onion in large stewpot until beef is no longer pink. Drain well. Add remaining ingredients, except rice. Simmer for 30 minutes. Add cooked rice and simmer for an additional 10 minutes. Serve topped with mozzarella cheese, if desired.