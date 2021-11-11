 Skip to main content
Truly Saskatchewan Bison Stew

Truly Saskatchewan Bison Stew

2 lbs. bison roast, cut into cubes

2 T. butter

2 T. olive oil

1 large onion, peeled and cut into 12 wedges

2 T. all-purpose flour

440 ml stout

1½ C. beef broth

4 bay leaves

4 carrots, peeled and diced into large cubes

4 potatoes, peeled and diced into large cubes

4 turnips, diced into large cubes

½ C. dried prunes

Salt and pepper

Preheat oven to 325°. In large saucepan or Dutch oven, brown the meat in the butter and oil. Season with salt and pepper and remove to plate. In the same pan, brown the onion, adding oil if needed. Sprinkle with flour and stir to combine.

Deglaze with the beer and bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Return the meat to the pan. Add the broth, turnips and carrots and bring to a boil. Season with salt and pepper. Cover and bake for one hour. Add the potatoes and prunes and stir to combine. Cover and cook for 1 hour, or until potatoes are cooked and meat is fork-tender. Add parsley and adjust seasoning. Serve with sour cream, if desired.

