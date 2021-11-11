Truly Saskatchewan Bison Stew

2 lbs. bison roast, cut into cubes
2 T. butter
2 T. olive oil
1 large onion, peeled and cut into 12 wedges
2 T. all-purpose flour
440 ml stout
1½ C. beef broth
4 bay leaves
4 carrots, peeled and diced into large cubes
4 potatoes, peeled and diced into large cubes
4 turnips, diced into large cubes
½ C. dried prunes
Salt and pepper
Preheat oven to 325°. In large saucepan or Dutch oven, brown the meat in the butter and oil. Season with salt and pepper and remove to plate. In the same pan, brown the onion, adding oil if needed. Sprinkle with flour and stir to combine.
Deglaze with the beer and bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Return the meat to the pan. Add the broth, turnips and carrots and bring to a boil. Season with salt and pepper. Cover and bake for one hour. Add the potatoes and prunes and stir to combine. Cover and cook for 1 hour, or until potatoes are cooked and meat is fork-tender. Add parsley and adjust seasoning. Serve with sour cream, if desired.