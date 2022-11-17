 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Turkey Bone Broth

1-cookingware-in-hand-publicdomainvectors.org

Turkey carcass and all bones from leftover turkey

2 coarsely chopped carrots

1 celery rib with leaves, chopped

1 onion, chopped

1 clove of minced garlic

1/4 C. chopped parsley with stems

1 tsp. peppercorns

1 bay leaf

Water or canned chicken broth (if you are short on bones)

Break up turkey bones and place in a large pot. Add remaining ingredients and cover with 2 quarts water or canned chicken or combination of the two.

Bring to a boil, then reduce to simmer and cook, skimming for 2 hours. Strain and boil down to one quart.

