Turkey Bone Broth

Turkey carcass and all bones from leftover turkey
2 coarsely chopped carrots
1 celery rib with leaves, chopped
1 onion, chopped
1 clove of minced garlic
1/4 C. chopped parsley with stems
1 tsp. peppercorns
1 bay leaf
Water or canned chicken broth (if you are short on bones)
Break up turkey bones and place in a large pot. Add remaining ingredients and cover with 2 quarts water or canned chicken or combination of the two.
Bring to a boil, then reduce to simmer and cook, skimming for 2 hours. Strain and boil down to one quart.