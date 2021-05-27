Strawberry season kicks off summer for eager cooks

LICK CREEK, Ill. — Some consider Memorial Day to be the unofficial start of summer. Berry lovers, however, look to the strawberry harvest instead.
The bright red delights are either available or will soon be ready in many patches throughout the Midwest. Growers here boast that fruit grown in home gardens or in small commercial patches is superior in many ways to that trucked in from California.
“These are really good this year,” said Allison Teas as she offered flats of strawberries in a mobile store. “They’re sweet and juicy.”
Mark Gingerich said the cool temperatures delayed the start of harvest at his Iowa City, Iowa, farm.
“They’re a little bit behind where they might normally be, but they’re really liking the wet weather we’ve had,” Gingerich said. “Usually first week of June is when things start going. It might be a little bit later this year.”
His farm is strictly a U-pick operation. Many pick-your-own fruit businesses have experienced fewer customers over the past few decades, but he still gets a good turnout when the berries are ripe.
“We just started three or four years ago. Things have been pretty consistent over the past few years,” he said. “But the old-timers tell me people aren’t doing as much as they used to. The ones who do come out for the experience. They bring the kids and take home some strawberries.”
Strawberries are the perfect sweet snack. But they can also be used in a multitude of recipes, from pancakes, deserts, pies and even in glazes for main meat dishes. Strawberry shortcake is a classic. They are also excellent as jams, jellies and preserves.
Locally grown strawberries may not look as impressive as those grown in California, but the proof, as they say, is in the tasting.
“I tell people that ours are smaller. If they want big ones, go to Walmart and you can get them there,” Gingerich said. “But these are best.”
Strawberry history
- There is a legend strawberries were named in the 19th century by English children who picked the fruit, strung them on grass straws and sold them as “straws of berries.”
- Another theory is the name was derived from the practice of placing straw around the growing berry plants. But the most widely held view is the name was derived from the berries that are “strewn” about on the plants, and the name “strewn berry” eventually morphed into “strawberry.”
- Native American Indians called strawberries "heart-seed berries" and pounded them into their traditional corn-meal bread. Colonists decided to create their own version, which became an American favorite that we all know and love ... Strawberry Shortcake.
- Strawberries have long been associated with love and flirtation. At wedding breakfasts in provincial France, newlyweds traditionally were served a soup of thinned sour cream, strawberries and sugar.