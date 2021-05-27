Strawberry season kicks off summer for eager cooks

LICK CREEK, Ill. — Some consider Memorial Day to be the unofficial start of summer. Berry lovers, however, look to the strawberry harvest instead.

The bright red delights are either available or will soon be ready in many patches throughout the Midwest. Growers here boast that fruit grown in home gardens or in small commercial patches is superior in many ways to that trucked in from California.

“These are really good this year,” said Allison Teas as she offered flats of strawberries in a mobile store. “They’re sweet and juicy.”

Mark Gingerich said the cool temperatures delayed the start of harvest at his Iowa City, Iowa, farm.

“They’re a little bit behind where they might normally be, but they’re really liking the wet weather we’ve had,” Gingerich said. “Usually first week of June is when things start going. It might be a little bit later this year.”

His farm is strictly a U-pick operation. Many pick-your-own fruit businesses have experienced fewer customers over the past few decades, but he still gets a good turnout when the berries are ripe.

“We just started three or four years ago. Things have been pretty consistent over the past few years,” he said. “But the old-timers tell me people aren’t doing as much as they used to. The ones who do come out for the experience. They bring the kids and take home some strawberries.”

Strawberries are the perfect sweet snack. But they can also be used in a multitude of recipes, from pancakes, deserts, pies and even in glazes for main meat dishes. Strawberry shortcake is a classic. They are also excellent as jams, jellies and preserves.