1 1/2 C. plus 1 T. sifted cake flour
1/2 C. sifted sugar
15 egg whites, room temperature
1/4 tsp. salt
People are also reading…
1 1/2 tsp cream of tartar
1 tsp. vanilla
1/4 tsp. almond extract
1 1/3 C. sifted sugar
Sift cake flour and 1/2 C. sugar four times (add cocoa for a chocolate cake). Combine egg whites, salt, cream of tartar and flavoring in large bowl. Beat with sturdy beater until moist soft peaks form. Add the 1/3 C. of sugar in four additions, beating until blended each time. Do not over-beat. Sift in flour mixture in four additions, folding in with large spoon each time, turning bowl often. Do not use mixer for this. Spoon in angel food cake pan. Bake at 375° F for 35 to 40 minutes. Cut through batter a few times with knife to remove air pockets. Invert pan on soda bottle or other small-neck bottle and let stand until completely cool. Loosen from sides and remove from pan.
For chocolate cake, remove three tablespoons of the flour and replace with cocoa.