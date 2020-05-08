¾ C. sugar
½ C. milk
½ C. oil
1 large egg
1 tsp. vanilla extract
2 C. flour
2 tsp. baking powder
2 tsp. cinnamon
¼ tsp. salt
2 C. chopped apples (small dice)
1 C. chopped pecans
For glaze:
2 C. powdered sugar
1 tsp. cinnamon
4-5 T. heavy cream
Preheat oven to 350°. In a medium bowl, stir together sugar, milk, oil, egg and vanilla.
In a separate bowl, combine flour, baking powder, cinnamon and salt. Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and stir until just combined. Fold apples and pecans into the batter.
Pour the batter into a greased 9x5-inch bread pan. Bake for 50-60 minutes. A toothpick inserted in center of bread should come out clean.
Allow bread to cool for 10 minutes, then remove the bread to a wire rack to cool completely. Once cooled, drizzle glaze over bread.
For glaze: Combine powdered sugar and cinnamon in a small bowl. Add 3 T. heavy cream. Mix until smooth. Add more cream 1 T. at a time until glaze is thin enough to drizzle.