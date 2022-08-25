Apple Cranberry Cobbler

3 C. peeled and chopped baking apples
2 C. cranberries (fresh), rinsed and drained
2 T. flour
1 C. sugar
Combine apples and cranberries, add 2 T. flour to coat. Add 1 C. sugar and put in a greased 2-quart casserole dish.
Mix together:
3 packets cinnamon and spice flavor instant oatmeal
3/4 C chopped pecans (optional)
1/2 C. flour
1/2 C. brown sugar
1/2 C. margarine
Mix well and spoon over fruit mixture. Bake at 350° for 45 minutes.
Serve with ice cream or whipped topping.