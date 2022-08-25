 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apple Cranberry Cobbler

3 C. peeled and chopped baking apples

2 C. cranberries (fresh), rinsed and drained

2 T. flour

1 C. sugar

Combine apples and cranberries, add 2 T. flour to coat. Add 1 C. sugar and put in a greased 2-quart casserole dish.

Mix together:

3 packets cinnamon and spice flavor instant oatmeal

3/4 C chopped pecans (optional)

1/2 C. flour

1/2 C. brown sugar

1/2 C. margarine

Mix well and spoon over fruit mixture. Bake at 350° for 45 minutes.

Serve with ice cream or whipped topping.

