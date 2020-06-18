Apple Hand Pies

4-6 apples, (a mixed variety works best. I use Granny Smith and Ambrosia together)
Juice of 1 lemon
3/4 C. granulated sugar
1 tsp. cinnamon
1/4 C. butter
Favorite pie crust recipe or pre-made crust rolls
Peel, core and slice apples. Cut into bite-size pieces. Place butter, lemon juice and apples into a pan to cook for 2-3 minutes. Add sugar and cinnamon. Cook until the mixture begins to thicken and apples are soft. Depending on the varieties of apple you use, you should have some chunks of apple and some almost to the point of mush. Chill this filling mixture for an hour.
To assemble hand pies, have your crust rolled out to 1/4 inch thickness or take your premade crust out of the package and unroll it. Cut into 4 inch rounds. (I find that the lid to an oatmeal container works perfectly.)
Place 3-4 T. of filling into each round and seal the edges.
Bake on parchment paper for at 375° for 15-20 minutes or until the crust is a light brown.
Let cool slightly then drizzle with a powdered sugar glaze.