Apple Pie Ice Cream Sundae

Photo courtesy Prairie Farms

2 graham crackers, crushed

1 1/2 C. vanilla ice cream

1/4 C. apple pie filling

1 T. caramel sauce topping

Whipped cream topping

Put crushed graham crackers and ice cream in a serving dish. Top with apple pie filling, whipped cream and caramel.

