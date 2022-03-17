Apple Pie Ice Cream Sundae

2 graham crackers, crushed
1 1/2 C. vanilla ice cream
1/4 C. apple pie filling
1 T. caramel sauce topping
Whipped cream topping
Put crushed graham crackers and ice cream in a serving dish. Top with apple pie filling, whipped cream and caramel.
2 graham crackers, crushed
1 1/2 C. vanilla ice cream
1/4 C. apple pie filling
1 T. caramel sauce topping
Whipped cream topping
Put crushed graham crackers and ice cream in a serving dish. Top with apple pie filling, whipped cream and caramel.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.