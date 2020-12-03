For filling:
5 C. apples, peeled and diced (Note: Tart apples are best (like Granny Smith). Use less sugar for sweeter apples.)
1 C. sugar
2 1/2 T. flour
1/4 tsp. cinnamon
1 deep-dish pie crust
For topping:
1/2 C. cold butter
1 C. flour
1/2 C. sugar
Preheat oven to 425°. Mix sugar, cinnamon and flour. Toss into apples and mix. Pour into pie crust. Top with crumb topping. Put in a brown paper bag. Place on cookie sheet. Bake at 425° for 50 minutes. Cut top of bag off. Cook an additional 10 minutes.