Bugles with Pecans

8 C. Bugles snacks
1 C. pecans (halves or large pieces)
1/2 C. butter
1/4 C. light corn syrup
1 C. brown sugar
1/2 tsp. vanilla
1/4 tsp. baking soda
Combine Bugles and pecans; set aside. Melt butter and add corn syrup and brown sugar. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Remove from heat and add baking soda and vanilla.
Pour over Bugles and pecans. Pour into a 10x15-inch sheet pan or 11x13 pan. Bake at 300° for 10 minutes. Stir well and bake 10 more minutes. Spread out and cool on wax paper. Store in air-tight container.
