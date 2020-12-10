 Skip to main content
Bugles with Pecans

Bugles with Pecans

8 C. Bugles snacks

1 C. pecans (halves or large pieces)

1/2 C. butter

1/4 C. light corn syrup

1 C. brown sugar

1/2 tsp. vanilla

1/4 tsp. baking soda

Combine Bugles and pecans; set aside. Melt butter and add corn syrup and brown sugar. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Remove from heat and add baking soda and vanilla.

Pour over Bugles and pecans. Pour into a 10x15-inch sheet pan or 11x13 pan. Bake at 300° for 10 minutes. Stir well and bake 10 more minutes. Spread out and cool on wax paper. Store in air-tight container.

