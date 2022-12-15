Butter Cookies

1 C. softened butter
3/4 C. sugar
1 egg
1 tsp. vanilla flavoring
2 1/2 C. flour
1 tsp. baking powder
1/4 tsp. salt
Cream butter and sugar. Add egg and vanilla. Mix well. Combine flour, baking powder and salt. Add to creamed mixture. Place in cookie press. Bake at 375° for 6-8 minutes.
Or roll out on pastry cloth using flour and powdered sugar. Cut into shapes. Place on cookie sheet and bake 7-8 minutes.
For vanilla frosting:
1/4 C. shortening
1/2 tsp. salt
2 tsp. vanilla
3 C. powdered sugar
1/4 C. milk
Combine the shortening, salt and vanilla and about one-third of the sugar. Add milk and remaining sugar, alternately mixing until smooth and creamy.
Add more sugar to thicken or milk to thin frosting.