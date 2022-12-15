 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Butter Cookies

Butter-cookie
Photo courtesy Vicki Huelskoetter

1 C. softened butter

3/4 C. sugar

1 egg

1 tsp. vanilla flavoring

2 1/2 C. flour

1 tsp. baking powder

1/4 tsp. salt

Cream butter and sugar. Add egg and vanilla. Mix well. Combine flour, baking powder and salt. Add to creamed mixture. Place in cookie press. Bake at 375° for 6-8 minutes.

Or roll out on pastry cloth using flour and powdered sugar. Cut into shapes. Place on cookie sheet and bake 7-8 minutes.

For vanilla frosting:

1/4 C. shortening

1/2 tsp. salt

2 tsp. vanilla

3 C. powdered sugar

1/4 C. milk

Combine the shortening, salt and vanilla and about one-third of the sugar. Add milk and remaining sugar, alternately mixing until smooth and creamy.

Add more sugar to thicken or milk to thin frosting.

Breaking News