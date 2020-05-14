3 C. all-purpose flour

4 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. baking soda

1/3 C. white sugar

3/4 C. chilled, unsalted butter, cut into small pieces

1 C. buttermilk

2 T. heavy cream

1/4 C. brown sugar

8 C. sliced strawberries

1/4 C. white sugar

1 T. lemon juice

Heat oven to 425°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, 1/3 C. white sugar and salt. Cut in cold butter with a knife or pastry blender until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs.

Stir buttermilk into the flour mixture until moistened. Drop 1/3 C. scoops of the dough 2 inches apart onto the prepared baking sheet. Brush biscuits with heavy cream and sprinkle generously with brown sugar.

Bake for 15-20 minutes, until golden brown. Mix together strawberries, white sugar and lemon juice in a large bowl. Allow berries to rest until juice develops, about 30 minutes. Serve berries with juice over biscuits.