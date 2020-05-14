3 C. all-purpose flour
4 tsp. baking powder
1 tsp. baking soda
1/3 C. white sugar
3/4 C. chilled, unsalted butter, cut into small pieces
1 C. buttermilk
2 T. heavy cream
1/4 C. brown sugar
8 C. sliced strawberries
1/4 C. white sugar
1 T. lemon juice
Heat oven to 425°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, 1/3 C. white sugar and salt. Cut in cold butter with a knife or pastry blender until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs.
Stir buttermilk into the flour mixture until moistened. Drop 1/3 C. scoops of the dough 2 inches apart onto the prepared baking sheet. Brush biscuits with heavy cream and sprinkle generously with brown sugar.
Bake for 15-20 minutes, until golden brown. Mix together strawberries, white sugar and lemon juice in a large bowl. Allow berries to rest until juice develops, about 30 minutes. Serve berries with juice over biscuits.