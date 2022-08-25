Caramel Apple Pizza

1, 18 oz. tube refrigerated sugar cookie dough
1, 8 oz. pkg. cream cheese, softened
1/2 C. creamy peanut butter
1/2 C. packed brown sugar
1 T. milk
4 C. tart apples, peeled and sliced (about 3 large apples)
People are also reading…
1, 12 oz. can lemon-lime soda
1 tsp. ground cinnamon
1/2 C. Tanners caramel sauce
1/4 C. pecans to sprinkle on top (optional)
Press cookie dough into a 14-inch pizza pan. Bake at 350° for about 20 minutes or until golden brown. Cool on wire rack. Run a large flat spatula under crust to loosen from pan.
In a mixing bowl, beat cream cheese, peanut butter, brown sugar and milk until smooth. Spread over the cooled crust.
In a bowl, combine apples and soda, drain well. Toss apples with cinnamon, then arrange over cream cheese. Drizzle with caramel sauce and sprinkle with pecans. Cut into wedges. Yield 8-10 servings.