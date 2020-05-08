1 lb. butter
2 lb. brown sugar
2 C. corn syrup
2 cans sweetened condensed milk
1 tsp. salt
2 tsp. vanilla extract
In a large, heavy pan melt butter. Add brown sugar and stir until incorporated. Stir in corn syrup, sweetened condensed milk and salt. Bring to a rolling boil over medium heat, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon. Using a candy thermometer, bring the temperature up to 245. This could take up to half an hour. Remove from heat and stir in vanilla extract. Immediately pour the caramel mixture into a buttered half sheet pan. Let cool, then cut into pieces. Wrap in squares of wax paper.