Chocolate Pudding Cake

Chocolate cake mix
1 small box chocolate pudding (not instant)
Milk (as directed on pudding box)
1 pkg. chocolate chips
1 C. pecans
Preheat oven to 375°. Add milk according to directions on pudding box and heat on stove. Put dry cake mix into a bowl, then add cooked pudding into cake mix (it will be thick). Grease and flour a 9x13-inch cake pan. Add chocolate chips and nuts over the cake. Bake for 30 minutes. Best served with whipped cream on top.
