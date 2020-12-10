 Skip to main content
Chocolate Pudding Cake

Chocolate cake mix

1 small box chocolate pudding (not instant)

Milk (as directed on pudding box)

1 pkg. chocolate chips

1 C. pecans

Preheat oven to 375°. Add milk according to directions on pudding box and heat on stove. Put dry cake mix into a bowl, then add cooked pudding into cake mix (it will be thick). Grease and flour a 9x13-inch cake pan. Add chocolate chips and nuts over the cake. Bake for 30 minutes. Best served with whipped cream on top.

